The Scoop: Tues., November 28, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

LGBTQ+ inclusion

Tampa and St. Petersburg recently scored perfect scores on the National Human Rights Campaign’s nationwide LGBTQ inclusion assessment. However, this comes as the HRC still deems Florida to be in a ‘state of emergency’ for its treatment of LGBTQ Floridians.

Amendment blocking reparations

A Senate Republican yesterday filed a proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent the state and local governments from paying reparations to descendants of slaves. It would need approval from 60 percent of the Senate and the House to go before voters.

Dealing with insurance hikes

Some members of the Legislative Black Caucus representing Orange County have a focus plan for 20-24. Their priorities will be dealing with the hikes in property insurance.

Idalia’s environmental impact

Between May and October, sea turtles create their nests along Pinellas County’s beaches. Hurricane Idalia came through at the end of the nesting season, washing away 61 nests.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

