The Scoop: Tues., November 7, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Police seek witnesses

Tampa Police released a video that shows several people they say may have been involved in the mass shooting in Ybor City. Police have charged one suspect. You can submit tips at fbi.gov/tampashooting.

Tampa leaders tour Brightline

50 public and private sector leaders from Tampa flew to Miami yesterday to tour and ride the Brightline private passenger rail line from Miami to Orlando International Airport. There are hopes it will extend to Tampa.

Election Day

It’s election day across the Tampa Bay area. In Polk County, four cities are holding in-person voting today for municipal elections. Tarpon Springs is the only Pinellas County community holding an election today. In Sarasota County, the City of Venice is holding an election. Polling sites are open until 7 this evening.

Judge won’t pause higher ed. law

A federal judge has refused to issue a preliminary injunction against state law prohibiting instruction on certain topics in core courses at state colleges and universities. The judge said the plaintiffs had not established legal standing needed to receive a preliminary injunction to block the law, but also that “lawmakers and decision makers have demonstrated real hostility toward certain ideas and viewpoints.”

New Florida poll

Former President Donald Trump is dominating Governor Ron DeSantis in Florida. It shows Trump has the support of 60% of likely Republican primary voters. DeSantis is second with 21%.

Stampede at UF

Newly released videos from police body cameras show a panicked stampede last month at the University of Florida during a vigil for Israelis killed by Hamas. It shows startled officers who had drawn their pistols in search of a possible gunman as well as students sprinting and colliding with officers and each other. Police were “secretly investigating a threat to explode a suicide bomb inside a backpack.”

School vouchers

Florida lawmakers moved toward temporarily removing a cap on the number of students who can participate in a school voucher program for children with disabilities. The Senate sponsor and Tampa Republican Jay Collins said more than 8,800 students are waiting to receive vouchers for private schools.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Sean Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF