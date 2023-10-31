Donate Now!
The Scoop: Tues., October 31, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

Hydrogen energy in Florida

A new end-to-end green hydrogen system is coming to Florida. If all goes to plan, it’s set to be the first demonstration project in the nation to successfully create clean energy using a system to produce, store, and combust 100% green hydrogen.

 

Florida could spend more on school voucher

Florida lawmakers are preparing to provide additional funding to a part of the state’s school voucher program that serves students with special needs. Some proponents of the scholarships say demand has outpaced supply and others are calling for an elimination of a cap on participation in the scholarship for students with special needs. The state Legislature is gathering for a special session starting Nov. 6.

 

 SJP at USF

There have been multiple protests on and around the University of South Florida Tampa. A free speech advocacy group is concerned with the state’s recent attempt to disband pro-Palestinian organizations, including student groups.

 

Rice’s whales

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries denied a request to implement a vessel slowdown zone in waters from Pensacola through to the south of Tampa to mitigate collisions with vessels and noise. Proponents say the action leaves the endangered species “at risk of extinction.” Rice’s whales inhabit these waters and are under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

 

Obamacare open enrollment

Healthcare coverage sign-ups through the federal Affordable Care Act in Florida begin in November through an online portal.

 

DEI at USF

Earlier this year, the state banned public universities from funding diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, but The University of South Florida continues to try to work with diverse businesses and vendors. On Friday, it hosted the sixth annual USF Small and Diverse Business Symposium.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Sean Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta'Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

