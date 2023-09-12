The Scoop: Tues., September 12, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Hurricane Ian’s impact

A new report shows the disproportionate impact Hurricane Ian had on Florida’s rural agricultural areas.

Idalia insurance claims

Estimated insured losses from Hurricane Idalia topped $156 million Sunday based on 17,472 claims, as the total continued to steadily climb.

Governor and Cabinet

Governor Ron DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet by phone next Monday after canceling a scheduled in-person meeting last month. The panel will consider purchasing conservation easements in several counties. The most recent Cabinet meeting was more than 4 months ago.

FBI search for Florida man

The FBI continues a nationwide search for Christopher John Worrell, a Naples, Florida, man and a member of the Proud Boys extremist group, who disappeared days before his sentencing in the U.S. Capitol riot case. He faces more than a dozen years in prison. Any tips can be submitted to tips.fbi.gov.

Property tax increases

This year, projected hikes in property appraisals are soaring. Along with that comes an increased tax burden. For many, it’s the highest increase they’ve seen yet.

Sarasota armed robber at large

Sarasota Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 1600 block of 36th Street, Sarasota, shortly after 4:30 p.m. yesterday. Information on this incident can be reported to the Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS

Illinois cash bail no more

Critics of cash bail as a condition of pretrial release say it is especially unfair to people of color. A law in Illinois to abolish cash bail will take effect on Sept. 18. That will make it the first state to eliminate the practice.

