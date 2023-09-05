The Scoop: Tues., September 5, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Congressional redistricting

A state judge struck down North Florida’s congressional districts Saturday, rebuffing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attempts to defy anti-gerrymandering protections. DeSantis had put the state’s Fair Districts Amendment up against the U.S. Constitution, openly arguing mandatory protections for black voters violated the Equal Protection Clause.

Disney’s retaliation lawsuit

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts moved to narrow a federal lawsuit that alleges state officials retaliated against the company due to its opposition to a 2022 law that restricted instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Neo-Nazi and white supremacy

Several neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups held two separate demonstrations in Orlando over Labor Day weekend. The Goy-im Defense League, Blood Tribe, and The Order of the Black Sun gathered in Altamonte Springs outside Walt Disney World on Saturday for an event dubbed by organizers as “The March of the Red Shirts”. The group flew several swastika flags and a “Ron DeSantis 2024” flag.

January 6th sentencing

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio will be sentenced today after being found guilty of seditious conspiracy in the attempted coup on The Capitol on January 6th. He and one of his co-defendants, Joseph Biggs of Ormond Beach, would be, by far, the longest sentences handed down in the massive prosecution of the insurrection.

Idalia recovery

Recovery is still a long way off for many of the residents impacted by Hurricane Idalia. The storm made landfall Wednesday as a Category 3 at Keaton Beach.

FEMA assistance

Residents of Pinellas County along with 13 other Florida counties impacted by Hurricane Idalia can now apply for FEMA assistance under the Major Disaster Declaration. Affected residents can go to fema.gov/disaster for information on how to apply for benefits.

Lake Wales homicide

In Lake Wales, a homicide investigation is underway involving a father who killed his 16-year-old son. In a press conference yesterday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Stephen Rodda admitted killing his son with an angle grinder.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Sean Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF