The Scoop: Wed., August 2, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

V.P. Harris declines Gov. DeSantis’ invite

Vice President Kamala Harris forcefully declined Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ official invitation to meet and discuss the state’s African American History standards during a speech in Orlando yesterday.

End Junk Fees for Renters Act proposed

Orlando Congress member Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Congress’ youngest member, joined to unveil a bill that seeks to put an end to fees he calls excessive and dishonest for renters. The proposal is called the End Junk Fees for Renters Act.

Leprosy concentrated in Central Florida

A team of Orlando doctors has found an interesting trend: a rise in leprosy cases in Florida with most new cases concentrated in the Central Florida area.

New Florida voting law is challenged in court

Last month a federal judge blocked parts of a new Florida law that made it more difficult for community-based organizations to register people to vote. The deputy director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project, Adriel I. Cepeda Derieux, spoke about their challenge to the law, called SB 7050, yesterday on WMNF’s Tuesday Café.

This July may have been hottest on record

July was hotter for four out of five people on Earth and more than 2 billion people felt extraordinary warmth from climate change every single day of the month. Today’s study by Climate Central, a science nonprofit, finds that human-caused global warming caused 81% of the world’s population to have at least one day where climate change had a significant effect on the average daily temperature in July. In the U.S., 244 million people felt greater heat due to climate change last month. 22 U.S. cities had at least 20 days when climate change tripled the likelihood of extra heat, including Tampa, Miami, and Phoenix.

New College of Florida releases presidential shortlist

A committee conducting New College of Florida’s search for a new president reviewed 63 applications and conducted eight interviews before landing on three finalists. The school’s current Interim President Richard Corcoran made the shortlist. Tyler Fisher, an associate professor of modern languages and literature at the University of Central Florida, also was named by the New College presidential search committee as a finalist for the job. Robert Gervasi, a former interim president at the University of Mount Union in Ohio, is also among the finalists.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

