The Scoop: Wed., December 27, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

Rent caps and grants

State lawmakers will discuss bills related to housing in Florida in the upcoming legislative session. Two bills could help Florida renters and homeowners amid record-high housing costs.

 

Homes for the income-restricted

In 2024, Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County will be taking applications for new homes.

 

Four-day school week

The Broward County school board is considering a test period where some schools will adopt a four-day week.

 

Living erosion protection

When Hurricane Idalia made landfall, it provided a real-world test for shoreline erosion mitigation. Researchers at the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences created three ‘living shoreline’ projects. The hope is this data will inform future shoreline protection projects.

 

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Corey Beltran
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

