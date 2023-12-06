Donate Now!
The Scoop: Wed., December 6, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Seán Kinane
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

Tampa 5 charges reduced

Five demonstrators known as the “Tampa 5” will avoid jail time after a long legal process stemming from a clash with police at the University of South Florida in March.

Florida’s teachers union criticizes budget

Florida’s teachers union says the $15 billion proposed budget for schools is not nearly enough.

DeSantis now wants tax money to go toward Hillsborough transportation

Governor Ron DeSantis has flip-flopped and says he wants the money to be used on transportation projects in Hillsborough rather than on a tax refund.

Congressional redistricting

The Ron DeSantis administration is trying to use a state appeals court’s ruling to help bolster its defense of a congressional redistricting plan in federal court.

Alligator hunt

On Tuesday the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission held off on approving a small number of special-use permits for alligator hunters.

Denny Laine obituary

Denny Laine of The Moody Blues and Wings has died in Naples, Florida at the age of 79.

The Scoop from WMNF

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Corey Beltran
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

