The Scoop: Wed., December 6, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Tampa 5 charges reduced
Five demonstrators known as the “Tampa 5” will avoid jail time after a long legal process stemming from a clash with police at the University of South Florida in March.
Florida’s teachers union criticizes budget
Florida’s teachers union says the $15 billion proposed budget for schools is not nearly enough.
DeSantis now wants tax money to go toward Hillsborough transportation
Governor Ron DeSantis has flip-flopped and says he wants the money to be used on transportation projects in Hillsborough rather than on a tax refund.
Congressional redistricting
The Ron DeSantis administration is trying to use a state appeals court’s ruling to help bolster its defense of a congressional redistricting plan in federal court.
Alligator hunt
On Tuesday the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission held off on approving a small number of special-use permits for alligator hunters.
Denny Laine obituary
Denny Laine of The Moody Blues and Wings has died in Naples, Florida at the age of 79.
Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.
