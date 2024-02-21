The Scoop: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Pedestrian killed in Pinellas Park

A motor vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian in the 7700 block of westbound Park Boulevard. Police say the driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

Social media bill

A proposed amendment to a social-media bill seeks to prevent minors under the age of 16 from using “addictive” platforms.

Renewable energy changes

A Tampa Senator is sponsoring a bill that would make changes to renewable energy in Florida.

Teaching communism

The Senate Education Appropriations Committee unanimously approved a bill requiring teaching about the history of communism in Florida’s public schools.

Measles outbreak in Florida

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County confirmed six cases of measles in an elementary school.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Aida Sarsenova

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF