The Scoop: Wed. March 13, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Ban on sleeping in public goes to the governor

The Florida Legislature has sent a bill to Gov. Ron DeSantis to prevent people experiencing homelessness from sleeping in some public places.

Investment firms are evicting Floridians

Companies linked to one real estate investment firm, Invitation Homes, filed at least 250 evictions in Hillsborough last year, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

NAACP warns about Florida universities

The nation’s largest Black civil rights group is calling our Florida’s predominantly white colleges and universities. The NAACP is concerned that schools are dropping their programs that are designed to address discrimination.

Pastors in Florida schools

The Florida Legislature passed a bill that would authorize school districts to allow volunteer chaplains to provide services to students. But one opponent warned that the Legislature is “chipping away at the separation of church and state.”

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producers: Spenscer Tesch, Kerilyn Kwiatkowski, Aida Sarsinova, Seán Kinane

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Jimmy Rosilio, Kerilyn Kwiatkowski

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF