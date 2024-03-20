The Scoop: Wed. March 20, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Election Results

Bruce Rector has been elected Mayor of Clearwater.

Tear in Mosaic gyp stack lining

A suspected tear in a Mosaic New Wales phosphogypsum is confirmed by state environmental regulators.

Detecting Alzheimer’s disease

It’s estimated over 580 thousand Floridians are living with Alzheimer’s disease. A study could lead to a simpler way to detect the disease.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Aida Sarsenova

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF