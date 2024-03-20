The Scoop: Wed. March 20, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Election Results
Bruce Rector has been elected Mayor of Clearwater.
Tear in Mosaic gyp stack lining
A suspected tear in a Mosaic New Wales phosphogypsum is confirmed by state environmental regulators.
Detecting Alzheimer’s disease
It’s estimated over 580 thousand Floridians are living with Alzheimer’s disease. A study could lead to a simpler way to detect the disease.
The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF
The Scoop producer Aida Sarsenova
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.
Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF