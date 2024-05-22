The Scoop: Wed. May 22th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Sarasota School Board public comments to Bridget Ziegler

Bridge Ziegler was a target during a Sarasota School Board meeting yesterday about how she exhibited “predatory behavior.” These comments come from the details about Ziegler and her husband’s hunt for sexual partners at bars, which was released last week.

Pro-Palestine rally at Tampa courthouse demanding charges to be dropped

USF’s pro-Palestine demonstration resulted in 13 arrests last month. WMNF Chris Young reports about the rally outside the Tampa courthouse demanding charges be dropped.

Citizens Property Insurance numbers

Citizens Property Insurance policies topped 1.2 million last week. The number will likely decrease as customers move to private insurers.

FSU Lawsuit with ACC

Florida State University’s lawsuit against the Atlantic Coast Conference is scheduled for a daylong hearing next month. The lawsuit is centered on media rights and could end with FSU leaving the athletic conference.

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis was humbled by speculation of a gubernatorial run

38% of nearly 400 Floridians would choose Casey DeSantis to run against US representative Matt Gaetz.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF