The Scoop: Thurs., October 19, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

Pinellas beach restoration

Hurricane Idalia caused major destruction to Pinellas County beaches. The emergency beach restoration project is projected to cost upwards of 20 million dollars.

 

Dredging in Puerto Rico

A proposed dredging project in Puerto Rico has environmentalists alarmed about harm to nearby coral reefs. The executive director of Miami Waterkeeper spoke on WMNF’s Tuesday Café warning that there are similarities between the Puerto Rican dredging project and one a decade ago at PortMiami that killed thousands of corals. You can watch this full interview on our website, WMNF.org.

 

Cell phones in classrooms

Hillsborough County Public Schools joined a national lawsuit against social media companies. The suit claims youth have developed an addiction and are being harmed by the use of social media. School board member Lynn Gray says she’d like to see cell phones removed from classrooms to ensure the safety of students, saying a “zero cell phones” policy similar to one in Orange County is still being discussed.

 

School bathroom rules

Under a new Florida Board of Education rule, students and faculty at private colleges and universities will now only be allowed to use facilities that align with the sex they were assigned at birth. These rules have been in place at public schools in FL since July 1st under the Safety in Private Spaces Act.

 

Americans in Gaza

The Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling on the Department of State’s swift intervention in ensuring the safety of all American citizens in Gaza and securing their safe passage to the mainland. CAIR held a press conference at noon today with Florida residents who have family in Gaza who are American citizens.

 

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Sean Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz

