The Scoop: Wed., September 6, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Inmate faces lethal injection

Inmate Michael Duane Zack is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection on October 3rd. His attorneys have now approached the Florida Supreme Court.

Tampa tax hike rejected

Tampa City Council voted to reject Mayor Jane Castor’s proposed budget at a meeting that included four hours of public comment. Property taxes will remain at their current rate.

Toxins in Little Half Moon Lake

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Little Half Moon Lake – South in northwest Hillsborough County. The public should exercise caution in and around the lake.

Hillsborough County agreement ends

Hillsborough County has decided not to renew an agreement with The Florida Institute for Community Studies to use an office and classroom in Town ‘N Country where children had been getting after-school help with math, reading, and English.

Port Miami-Dade in hot water

A new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found that dredging that took place in Port Miami almost a decade ago could cost Miami-Dade County hundreds of millions of dollars to fix.

Power finally restored

Some residents of Madison County finally got their power back four days after Idalia roared through.

Another hurricane will form

Tropical Storm Lee formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches and passes the Caribbean over the weekend. The storm was located about 1,200 miles east of the Lesser Antilles on September 5th.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

