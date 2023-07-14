The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Friday, July 14th, 2023

Share this:

Union workers rally members and rear their heads to UPS

More than 340,000 UPS workers are gearing up for a potential strike on August 1st after contract negotiations fell through earlier this month. Labor organizers practiced picketing in Tampa and in other cities in Florida yesterday.

No additional negotiations are scheduled. The union will hold another practice picket on July 26th to recruit more workers, practice picketing, and show solidarity in hopes they can show UPS they are prepared to strike by August 1st if they can’t reach a deal.

Astronomical wonders are in sight for students at the University of Tampa

A University of Tampa professor and her students now have the opportunity to study massive stars using three telescopes far from campus. They will remotely operate telescopes in Arizona, Chile, and Spain.

Disney would like to have lawsuit disputing the validity of special land use district tossed

Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis lock horns in court today over the continuing battle over development agreements in the former Reedy Creek improvement district. Disney, today, makes a case for tossing out the lawsuit as the prosecution cites new laws in effect tied to Senate Bill 1604 (2023), a land-use bill.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

