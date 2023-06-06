The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Tuesday, June 6th, 2023

Share this:

Florida prisoners living with HIV

Florida now leads the country in the percentage of prisoners living with HIV. WMNF’s Chris Young reports on the various causes that may have led our state to this point.

Activist Cornel West runs for president

Civil Rights activist and philosopher, Cornel West, announced his candidacy for U.S. president yesterday. WMNF’s Taylor Lovejoy reports, his candidacy provides a progressive third-party option.

Riverview workers join strike against Maximus

More than 30 workers and organizers joined a strike yesterday outside a Maximus call center. It’s just two weeks after only a couple of call center employees protested against recent layoffs at their Riverview location. According to Maximus, it’s a great place to work. In a press release shared today, the company says its most recent employee engagement survey shows that 84% of employees plan to stay with the company for at least another 12 months. WMNF spoke with former employee Vicki Stephney, who only worked there for 9 months before getting laid off.

Last month’s layoffs were the second round of layoffs just this year, and the union representing the workers, says at least 700 employees were let go from several call centers run by Maximus nationwide. The Communications Workers of America filed Unfair Labor Practice charges against Maximus last week, alleging that Maximus laid off some workers in retaliation for speaking out about their working conditions, and offered workers unlawful severance agreements.

Florida governs new law on gender-affirming care

The Florida Board of Medicine has started the process of creating emergency rules to govern the state’s new law on gender-affirming care. Regan McCarthy has more…

Information from the Florida Public Radio network, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.