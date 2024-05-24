Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri. May 24th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Tyler Jacob Oldano
NOAA forecast calls for up to 25 named storms

The National Ocean Atmospheric Association reported as many as 25 named storms for this year’s storm season. Warm waters are creating what some experts call a rapid intensification of storms.

Pass-a-Grille Beach sand renourishment project

Over the next few months, Pinellas County will begin replenishing sand at Pass-a-grille Beach. WMNF’s Meghan Bowman spoke with a resident who has concerns.

Judge reconsiders scope of blocking Florida immigration law

What was initially a statewide injunction is now being reconsidered as federal judge Roy Altman invites “further briefing on the proper scope of the injunction.” The injunction would’ve prevented the process of transporting undocumented immigrants becoming criminalized.

TECO customers speak out against rate hikes

Tampa Electric and its Canadian parent company, Emera, gathered for their annual shareholders meeting yesterday. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that on the same day, concerned TECO customers and community leaders met to discuss the impacts of energy costs and rate increases.

Trump and DeSantis reconcile

Florida Governor Ron Desantis and Former President Donald Trump announced to major donors yesterday that they want to end their rivalry to prevent President Joe Biden from winning a second term.

Teen arrested after Zephyrhills shooting

A 15-year-old and a 23-year-old were arrested in relation to a shooting that happened on Tuesday. Nobody was hurt in the shooting, and authorities are describing it as an isolated incident.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Tyler Oldano

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

