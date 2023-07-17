The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Monday, July 17th, 2023

Share this:

Tampa air quality decline

Overall, air quality in the nation has improved in recent years. However, it’s actually gotten worse in Tampa.

Housing advocates rally against police budget

Activists have come out against a 16 million dollar increase in the City of St. Petersburg budget for police and public safety while other community needs have not been prioritized. Over a dozen affordable housing advocates rallied in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

Police called on Florida State Guard

The new Florida State Guard is under fire because of allegations of abuse and militia-like training. A Marine Corps officer called the police on Florida State Guard instructors alleging being battered during training.

Mold-riddled dorms at New College of Florida

New College of Florida is moving some returning students into housing in buildings that have mold problems in order to give better housing to student-athletes and other incoming students. Returning students are being moved into dorms that include some buildings that were “virtually uninhabitable due to mold.” July 18th on WMNF’s Tuesday Café we’ll speak with a New College of Florida student who has had enough and is transferring to a school out of state.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Sean Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF