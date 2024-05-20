Donate Now!
The Scoop: Mon. May 20th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Tyler Jacob Oldano
Andrew Warren faces off against Suzy Lopez

Candidates for the Hillsborough County state attorney position faced off in a fiery discussion on Friday during a political forum in Ybor City.

Flood maps

With hurricane season fast approaching, many rely on F.E.M.A. flood maps to determine whether they’ll be affected by the potential rain. However, F.E.M.A. says those maps may not be the best way to show the true scope of a flood risk.

Arrests outside Brandon Astro Skate

30 people were arrested on Saturday night after a fight broke out in front of Astro Skate in Brandon. Police say a crowd of 400-500 people formed outside the rink, and many businesses reported damage or theft.

ICC wants arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders

The international criminal court is seeking arrest warrants for Hamas leaders and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Court says Assange can appeal extradition

A British court ruled that Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, can appeal against the United States’s extradition order.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Tyler Oldano

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

