The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Thursday, April 20th, 2023

Tampa shooting

Tampa Police say their Detectives are investigating a homicide that took place in the 2900 block of North Central Avenue, where an adult Black woman was shot and killed. Police say it was not a random incident. The suspect is an adult Black man who police say is known to the victim. He was transported to a nearby hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

USF protest

Students from the University of South Florida protested Friday over government censoring and erasing of African American history, cultures and identities.

Disney vs DeSantis

Governor Ron DeSantis continues to challenge Disney as the Florida legislature turned its attention to the Reedy Creek Improvement District last week. Most of the 25,000 acres of land surrounding Walt Disney World is kept undeveloped, making it a critical environmental center. But DeSantis proposed developing some of that property — including creating a state park or even building a prison on it.

If Disney were to give up this land, any development could increase pollution risks and remove a valuable plant and wildlife habitat.

New College denies tenure to faculty

New College of Florida trustees are set to defer or outright deny tenure to five faculty members at their next meeting. This comes as the governor seeks to transform the college under the leadership of interim president Richard Corcoran.

House bill impacts contractor wages

An amendment tacked onto an unrelated Florida House bill last week would strip local governments of the power to make their own contractors pay more than minimum wage. The bill goes before the House Commerce Committee again today.

Breonna Taylor shooter

The former Louisville police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor has a new job in law enforcement in a county near the city. WHAS-TV reports that the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday confirmed the hiring of Myles Cosgrove. A protest today in Carroll County has been planned in response. Cosgrove was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2021. Taylor, a Black woman, was killed in 2020 by police executing a narcotics search warrant. None of the three white officers who fired into Taylor’s home were charged by a grand jury in her death.

Disturbance brings strong storms to Florida

An unsettled week of weather is expected across our area with the risk of strong storms today. The disturbance will make it to the Florida Peninsula this afternoon as daytime heating peaks and dew points rise through the 60s. This combination could be enough to result in a few damaging storms, capable of producing winds of 60 miles per hour and 1-inch hail.

The storms will likely develop along the Gulf Coast before becoming more numerous as they work inland. More storms are expected tomorrow into Wednesday as a slow-moving cold front moves into the Peninsula.

Information from the Florida Public Radio network, News Service of Florida and Associated Press was used in this report.