The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Thursday, July 20th, 2023

Share this:

Skyway fishing pier has new rules for anglers

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved new rules on Wed. for the Skyway Fishing Pier State Park. The rules are aimed at protecting thousands of seabirds that become entangled at the park. FWC also approved a new rule that creates a Springs Protection Zone along 5.61 miles of Weeki Wachee Springs.

Personal data breach at TGH

Tampa General Hospital announced yesterday confidential information of approximately 1.2 million patients of Tampa General Hospital has been compromised in a data breach. The personal data may have included names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and health insurance information.

ACLU sues for migrant transport records

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit yesterday [Wed] in state court seeking documents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The ACLU has been seeking public records related to Florida’s migrant transport program.

State Board of Education sets rules on controversial laws

The State Board of Education dove into Florida’s culture wars on Wednesday, setting rules for some of the controversial laws the legislature adopted during the spring session. Floridians turned out in droves to register their opposition to additional restrictions placed on the use of personal pronouns, restroom, and locker room assignments. They also spoke passionately about newly written academic standards for the teaching of African American history.

Ron Desantis’ administration sued

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition is suing Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration, saying that they failed to effectively deliver on restoring the right to vote to eligible felons.

Forever chemicals and PFAS chemicals in the water

Reports about “forever chemicals” in drinking water across the country and here in Florida indicate that about half of the tap water contains at least one of these chemicals. An Environmental Protection Agency scientist comments about some filtering solutions.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Sean Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF