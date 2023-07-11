The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Tuesday, July 11th, 2023

Share this:

Moffit Cancer Center will offer free skin cancer screening on select dates in July

Sunny weather makes Florida a hotspot for skin cancer, with rates higher than the national average. A Florida doctor speaks about the importance of skin safety, and getting screened.

Historic Alessi Bakery found ablaze was extinguished overnight

Last night just before 11 pm, Tampa Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a fire at Alessi Bakery located on W. Cypress Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found fire emanating from the back, outside refrigerator/freezer area of the establishment. Firefighters extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to the primary portion of the business. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries. The Tampa Fire Marshal’s office is currently investigating the cause.

Motion filed to dismiss $15 minimum wage to direct care workers ends legal battle

Industry groups and the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration have agreed to end a legal fight about part of last year’s state budget that could have opened Medicaid providers to litigation if they didn’t pay a $15 minimum wage to “direct care” workers. Attorneys for the Florida Ambulance Association, the Florida Assisted Living Association, two other plaintiffs, and the Agency for Health Care Administration last week filed a joint motion in Leon County circuit court to dismiss the case. The motion said a new state budget that took effect July 1 did not include the disputed issue. Last week’s motion to dismiss the case indicated the budget fine print had not led to lawsuits.

Conservative court to hear arguments over privacy clause protections for abortion rights

The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments beginning in September on the case that challenges barring abortions after 15 weeks. Florida’s newer six-week ban that is currently on hold will also be affected.

Lawsuit arguing that voter registration form inadequately informs felons of their rights is rejected

A lawsuit that was brought to a U.S. district judge citing that a particular voter registration form violates Federal law has been rejected. The judge rejected the idea that the form inadequately informs convicted felons about their eligibility to vote.

Saharan dust will affect weather patterns over central Florida this week

Incredible sunrises and sunsets along with lower chances of rain are heading Florida’s way as Saharan dust clouds are on track to arrive this week.

