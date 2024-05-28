Donate Now!
The Scoop: Tues. May 28th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Questions about Florida’s pregnancy website

Governor Ron DeSantis sighed while directing the Department of Health to create a pregnancy resource website. The site will offer pregnant women no information about abortion.

Free dental care in Lakeland

WMNF’s Chris Young reports a two-day event that will serve about 2,000 people in Lakeland who don’t have access to dental care.

Suzy Lopez tells about how she learned she was replacing Andrew Warren

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez after he suspended the elected state attorney Andrew Warren. Lopez shared how she learned she had been appointed to replace Warren when on air with WMNF’s Down N Dirty– on Friday.

Voter registration efforts

The Equal Ground Education Fund hired over 100 people to go door to door and help register Florida voters. Florida is one of several states where Republicans have enacted voting restrictions since 2021 that fine or charge people who help voters.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

