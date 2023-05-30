The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Share this:

LISTEN HERE:

DOMESTIC CALL TO POLICE ENDS WITH DEATH

Early Tuesday morning, Pinellas Park Police shot and killed 36 year old Jared Daniel Rudderham as they responded to a domestic call on 94th Avenue North in Pinellas Park. According to detectives, the suspect arrived at his girlfriend’s residence. The suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with his girlfriend according to detectives. Fearing for her safety, the suspect’s girlfriend called 911. The Pinellas Park Police said officers arrived on scene, and Corporal Graham Fox observed the suspect in the backyard of the residence, holding what he believed to be a cell phone. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said officers saw the suspect with a gun as well. The suspect had a criminal history involving firearms and domestic violence according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office.

GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS’ PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

Gov. Ron DeSantis has launched his presidential campaign in Iowa that will take him to 12 cities in three states as he tests his pitch as the most formidable Republican challenger to former President Donald Trump. The Florida governor’s two-day trip to the leadoff caucus state starting today comes after an online announcement on Twitter last week that initiated his long-anticipated entry in the race. DeSantis’s Iowa travel will be followed by stops in early primary states including New Hampshire and South Carolina later this week.

CLEAN WATER ACCESSIBILITY IN COMMUNITIES NEAR UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA

A low-income community next to the University of South Florida has long suffered from a lack of clean water. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that a long-time community advocate led the fight to improve water quality, leading to action from the county.

TARGETING OF UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS MAY HAVE ECONOMIC IMPACT

Florida’s new law targeting undocumented immigrants could have a profound economic impact. Reporter Tim Padgett explains.

FLORIDA DECIDES HEALTHCARE

A coalition of health care equity advocates in Florida have been working to get an item on the 2026 ballot that would ask voters to approve expanding Medicaid eligibility. The effort aims to include people who make incomes higher than the current thresholds. Co-chair of Florida Decides Healthcare, Holly Bullard, stated that to succeed – it would require support from people on both ends of the political spectrum statewide. Florida is one of 10 states that have chosen not to accept federal funding to expand who qualifies for Medicaid. Getting an item on a ballot requires many steps — including collecting hundreds of thousands of signatures.

MASS SHOOTING DURING MEMORIAL DAY AT BOARDWALK

Nine people were injured after gunfire erupted along a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, sending people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach on Memorial Day. A police spokesperson said several of the victims were taken to a children’s hospital. However, authorities have not yet released the ages of the victims or provided details about their conditions. A preliminary investigation shows that an altercation between two groups resulted in gunfire. Public information manager of the Hollywood Police Department, Deanna Bettineshi, says one suspect was detained, and one more suspect remains at large.