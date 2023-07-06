The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Wednesday, July 6th, 2023

Share this:

Offshore regulations to protect the Gulf’s only resident whale species proposed and contested

A petition is seeking to protect of one the most endangered whales in the world by creating restrictions near Florida’s west-coast ports. However, the CEO of the Florida Ports Council says it may do more harm than good. For more information, click here.

New College of Florida adjusts its president’s salary range to line up with private institutions

New College of Florida is continuing efforts this summer to become, they say, “one of the top liberal arts colleges in the country.” Yesterday the college’s Presidential Search Committee approved a new salary range for the job in hopes of attracting a candidate who will achieve the goal. More information on this topic can be found here.

Second oldest wood frame church in St. Pete seeks de-designation as historic site

Achieving historic status for a building can be difficult. One local pastor is looking to de-designate his historic church in hopes of making it easier to sell.