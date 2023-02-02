The Skinny’ is a new Tampa Bay radio show featuring reporters from Florida Phoenix, Axios and Creative Loafing

Share this:

Tampa Bay is one of the fastest-growing metros in the U.S., and as the country sets its sights on Florida, “The Skinny,” a new Friday news program will invite listeners and callers to get in-depth and inside the people making news in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater and beyond.

Listen to the first episode of “The Skinny” on WMNF Tampa.

In its first episode, co-hosts Mitch Perry (Florida Phoenix), Ben Montgomery (Axios Tampa Bay) and Ray Roa (Creative Loafing Tampa Bay), introduce themselves and welcome colleagues Selene San Felice (Axios) and Justin Garcia (CL) before getting into the latest out of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office, Tampa’s upcoming municipal elections, and more.