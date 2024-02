This month, The Tampa Police Department Black History Committee is partnering with UNCF (United Negro College Fund) for the 2024 Black History Walk for Education and HBCU Homecoming Festival.

According to an email from the police department, this event will be held Saturday at Perry Harvey Park, located at 1000 E. Harrison St from 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Also, TPD is awarding 5 high school students with scholarships at this year’s event.