Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Tourists will continue to get a taste of Florida through welcome center OJ

Posted on by Staff
Share
Citrus
Citrus. By Ian DeBarry/WMNF

By Jim Turner ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Free orange juice will continue to flow at Florida interstate welcome centers while state citrus officials adjust to a pending 10 percent legislative budget cut for their promotional efforts.

The Florida Citrus Commission on Thursday will be asked to approve a $225,000 contract with Visit Florida about the welcome-center refreshment, a reduction of $25,000 from the past.

John Fuller, director of global marketing for the Florida Department of Citrus, said the reduction reflects issues including fewer welcome centers.

“When this was originally set up, there were four official welcome centers,” Fuller said. “So, it just didn’t make sense to keep using that same number.”

Visit Florida, the state’s tourism marketing agency, has been operating three highway welcome centers since closing its facility on Highway 231 in Jackson County in 2019.

At the time, the Department of Citrus also ended the contract for free juice at welcome centers on Interstate 10 west of Pensacola, Interstate 75 at the Hamilton County community of Jennings and Interstate 95 north of the Nassau County community of Yulee to address a $4.1 million cut in state promotional funding.

Free cups of juice had been a staple of welcome centers since 1949, according to Visit Florida, and an outcry brought back funding for the promotional effort in 2020.

As they ended this year’s legislative session, state lawmakers in March passed a proposed budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year that includes $9 million for citrus promotions, down from $10 million in the fiscal year that will end June 30. The budget has not been formally sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature and vetoes.

Even with the pending reduction, Fuller said a focus will continue to be promoting the health benefits of citrus through e-commerce channels.

“We like to focus on chef influencers, or home cooks or registered dieticians, so we can have a really credible voice out there speaking on health and nutrition benefits,” Fuller said.

The proposed state budget directs that the promotional funding can be used for no “other purpose than to produce consumer or influencer engagement and awareness of the health, safety, wellness, nutrition, and uses of Florida citrus products.”

The promotional efforts come as the industry continues struggling with issues such as deadly citrus-greening disease and fallout from Hurricane Ian, which plowed through citrus-growing areas in 2022. The industry is on pace to produce just half of the output from the 2021-2022 growing season, which was before the hurricane.

The Citrus Commission, which oversees the Department of Citrus, also is slated Thursday to receive a presentation about a preliminary budget for next fiscal year.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Fire and Ice interviewed: Richard a Black Business Owner of The Elite Factory, in the TampaBay Area

Fire and Ice interviewed: Richard a Black Business Owner of...

storm warnings and watches Lee County
A property insurance company will pay a $1 million fine over mishandling claims after Hurricane Ian

An order says that Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance violated...

child care or preschool babysitting
No. 1 with a grudge

Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared to take exception to a U.S....

The Scoop: Thurs., May 9, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

A Sarasota woman’s stepson is one of many Israelis taken...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
A roaring success: The Tropical Heatwave 2024 leaves its mark on Ybor City! Thanks to all who came out for Tropical Heatwave 24! Stay tuned for more photos, videos, and Special Thanks throughout this week! Check out the recap story on our website! #wmnfevents #Livemusic #thw24 Get to know Chuck Owen and his remarkable music on Monday's Jazz In The Night! 😊 Bob Seymour talks with the 5-time Grammy nominee about his new band, ReSurgence, as well as his 19-piece Jazz Surge and an award-winning CD with the WDR Big Band from Germany. Don't miss Chuck Owen's visit to Jazz In The Night, Tonight at 9! 🎶 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE OR 88.5 on your radio dial! #Music #communityradio #wmnf Heatwave is going strong! We go sail after midnight come hang with us! #wmnf #the24 #livemusic Today on WMNF’s Live Music Showcase! Tune in for a local Favorite Kristopher James in a Pre-Heatwave Jamterview! Watch live on Facebook at 2pm or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎵 🔥Listen ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFLISTEN #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents Experience the thrilling performance of the Gulfport Gecko Marching Band at this year's Tropical Heatwave! Last year's show was unforgettable. #ThrowbackThurday #TropicalHeatwave CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! 📷 Tracy May
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Thursday
Player position: