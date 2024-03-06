Traci Koster draws a challenger, Democrat Breianna Faye Wallace

Election Day in Gulfport, Florida. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (2022 Nov 8).

Rep. Traci Koster, R-Tampa, has drawn a Democratic challenger as she runs for a third term in the Florida House.

Democrat Breianna Faye Wallace opened a campaign account last week to run against Koster in Hillsborough County’s House District 66, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Koster, who was first elected in 2020, had raised $99,500 for her 2024 campaign account as of Dec. 31, a finance report shows.

She received 60.1 percent of the vote when she won a second term in 2022.