Tracie Davis of Jacksonville is slated to lead Senate Democrats in Florida

Tracie Davis. From campaign website.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Sen. Tracie Davis, D-Jacksonville, is slated to become the Senate Democratic leader after the 2026 elections, following a vote Wednesday night by the Senate Democratic caucus.

Davis will succeed Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Sunny Isles Beach, who is poised to begin a two-year term as caucus leader after this year’s elections.

Pizzo will replace Minority Leader Lauren Book, a Davie Democrat who is term-limited this year.

Davis was elected to the Senate in 2022 after six years in the state House.