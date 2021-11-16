Transgender Day of Remembrance will be recognized Saturday in Tampa

Share this:

Transgender Awareness Week

It’s Transgender Awareness Week. According to the organization GLAAD, it’s to “help raise the visibility of transgender people and address issues members of the community face.”

In addition, this weekend is the Transgender Day of Remembrance that “honors the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence that year. 2021 marks the most deadly year recorded with at least 45 transgender people, most of them Black or Latinx, killed.”

PFLAG

There will be a commemoration this Saturday in Tampa. WMNF interviewed Trevor James, president of the Tampa chapter of PFLAG, a support organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people, their parents and families, and allies.

Transgender Day of Remembrance

Tampa’s Transgender Day of Remembrance is Saturday, November 20 at 6:00 p.m. at Joe Chillura Courthouse Square, 600 East Kennedy Boulevard in downtown Tampa.

It’s a vigil to honor transgender people who have lost their lives including a member of PFLAG who was killed in Tampa this month, Jenny De Leon.

Listen to the full show here:

Also on the show we talked about the special Florida Legislative session on mask and vaccine mandates.