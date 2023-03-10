Tuesday, March 14 is Election Day for many Pinellas cities and towns — what you need to know

Share this:

The City of Tampa just had its municipal elections.

Now it’s time for voters to go to the polls in eleven municipalities in Pinellas County.

Below is information provided by the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections office:

Reminders for March 14, 2023 Municipal Elections

The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections encourages registered voters in the March 14, 2023 Municipal Elections to remember the following information:

WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO VOTE:

Registered voters in the following municipalities conducting elections on March 14: City of Belleair Bluffs, City of Gulfport, City of Indian Rocks Beach, Town of Indian Shores, Town of Kenneth City, City of Madeira Beach, Town of Redington Shores, City of South Pasadena, City of St. Pete Beach, City of Tarpon Springs, and City of Treasure Island.

The deadline to register to vote was February 13 (29 days prior to the election).

ELECTION DAY:

Polling places will be open 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

State law requires voters to vote in the precinct in which they reside.

Polling places for municipal elections may be different from those for county-wide elections. Voters are encouraged to confirm their polling places by visiting VotePinellas.gov and clicking on the “Find Precinct” button at the top of the page or calling (727) 464-VOTE (8683).

Voters are encouraged to make any address changes prior to Election Day online at VotePinellas.gov; by calling (727) 464-VOTE (8683); or emailing [email protected] (include birth date and Florida Driver License Number, Florida Identification Card Number or last four digits of voter's Social Security Number).

(include birth date and Florida Driver License Number, Florida Identification Card Number or last four digits of voter’s Social Security Number). Voters should bring photo and signature identification to the polls to avoid delays. Anyone without a valid and current ID may vote a provisional ballot.

Name changes may be made by submitting a completed voter registration application to a Supervisor of Elections office.

It is important for voters to have their current signature on file and to remain consistent when using their legal signature. Signature updates may be made by completing and signing a voter registration application, available at VotePinellas.gov, and returning it to the Supervisor of Elections.

Sample ballots may be viewed at VotePinellas.gov under the “Find Precinct” button.

MAIL BALLOTS:

Voted mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day (March 14) at any one of the three Supervisor of Elections Offices.

PLEASE NOTE: Voters are advised to allow at least ONE WEEK for their ballot to be returned by mail to the Supervisor of Elections Office.

Any registered voter may request a mail ballot. The deadline to request a ballot to be mailed was Saturday, March 4, at 5 p.m.

Beginning Monday, March 6, voters could designate in writing a person to pick up their ballot; however, the designee may not pick up more than two mail ballots per election in addition to the designee’s own ballot or a ballot for an immediate family member.

voters could designate in writing a person to pick up their ballot; however, the designee may not pick up more than two mail ballots per election in addition to the designee’s own ballot or a ballot for an immediate family member. Mail ballots may still be picked up or voted in person at any Supervisor of Elections office through Monday, March 13.

Florida state law provides that mail ballot pickup and voting in Supervisor of Elections offices on Election Day is permitted only in the case of an emergency. A voter or voter’s designee must sign an affidavit affirming that the voter is unable to go to his/her polling place on Election Day because of an emergency and provide the reason for the emergency.

