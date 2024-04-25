Donate Now!
Two Florida Supreme Court justices qualify for the 2024 ballot

Posted on by Staff
Renatha Francis appointed to the Florida Supreme Court Justice
Renatha Francis. Via The Florida Channel, 26 May 2020.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

After being appointed during the past two years by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Supreme Court Justices Renatha Francis and Meredith Sasso qualified this week to appear on the November ballot for merit-retention elections.

Francis was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2022, while Sasso was appointed in 2023.

Under Florida law, Supreme Court justices and appellate court judges go on the ballot every six years for voters to determine whether they should be retained.

They do not run against other candidates.

Five Supreme Court justices were on the 2022 ballot, with each receiving at least 62.3 percent of the vote to be retained.

Francis and Sasso face their first merit-retention elections as Supreme Court justices, though Sasso easily won a merit-retention election in 2020 as a judge on the 5th District Court of Appeal.

