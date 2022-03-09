Unvaccinated staff cost Pasco County school district $11 million, according to a report

Share this:

The Pasco County school district spent an extra $11 million because of its unvaccinated employees.

The school district’s self-insured health policy is about $11 million in debt and an insurance company says it’s mostly due to COVID-related claims by unvaccinated employees.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the school district is researching if the federal coronavirus stimulus money can be used to cover the difference. The amount the district spent on health care for unvaccinated employees is enough to give all district employees a 2 percent raise.

