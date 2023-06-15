UPS drivers set to get air conditioning in vans, and Florida drivers are relieved

Share this:

Listen:

UPS drivers are set to get air-conditioned trucks next year as Tuesday’s tentative agreement between the Teamsters Union and UPS would require air conditioning in most UPS delivery vans bought in 2024.

And, in Florida, this means a lot. Especially for UPS driver Gage LaCharite.

“It gets hot in the front cab, but, I’ll tell ya, it gets really hot in the back, where all the packages are, the cargo area.”

According to NBC News, some temperature readings taken by workers show temperatures above 150 degrees in the back area, where drivers retrieve packages.

LaCharite is also a member of the Teamsters.

“I think that’s a massive victory on the part of us drivers and teamsters and I really appreciate all the support.”

The UPS website says delivery vehicles would get exhaust heat shields and forced air induction vents.