Urban Beekeeping with Stephanie Ramthun (Tampa Bee Honey)

Stephanie Ramthun of Tampa Bee Honey joined Tanja and Anni on Monday March 25, 2024 to discuss keeping bees at home. Stephanie and her husband Christian entered the apiary business in October of 2014 after Christian retired from 22 years of service in the military. She has a Bachelors degree in Biology but attributes most of her bee knowledge from hands on experience and mentors and peers at the Tampa Bay Beekeepers Assoc.

Tampa Bee Honey allows homeowners to enjoy the benefits of keeping bees in their yards (pollination, honey, education etc…) while letting the experts handle all of the care and maintenance.

Topics discussed include:

Urban beekeeping laws and ordinances

What goes into maintaining hives/What a week looks like for Tampa Bee Honey

Recognizing bee swarms and differentiating between bees and other flying insects

How to learn about beekeeping

Bee removal

and more…..

Learn more about Stephanie and Tampa Bee Honey on their website, email them at [email protected] or call 813-816-1608.

