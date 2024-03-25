Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Urban Beekeeping with Stephanie Ramthun (Tampa Bee Honey)

Posted on by Grace Benke
Share

Stephanie Ramthun of Tampa Bee Honey joined Tanja and Anni on Monday March 25, 2024 to discuss keeping bees at home. Stephanie and her husband Christian entered the apiary business in October of 2014 after Christian retired from 22 years of service in the military. She has a Bachelors degree in Biology but attributes most of her bee knowledge from hands on experience and mentors and peers at the Tampa Bay Beekeepers Assoc.

Tampa Bee Honey allows homeowners to enjoy the benefits of keeping bees in their yards (pollination, honey, education etc…) while letting the experts handle all of the care and maintenance.

Topics discussed include:

Urban beekeeping laws and ordinances

What goes into maintaining hives/What a week looks like for Tampa Bee Honey

Recognizing bee swarms and differentiating between bees and other flying insects

How to learn about beekeeping

Bee removal

and more…..

Learn more about Stephanie and Tampa Bee Honey on their website, email them at [email protected] or call 813-816-1608.

*Watch todays show recording here* (Passcode U3Egdq=.)

If you love what you’re hearing on Sustainable Living, be sure to tune in every Monday at 11am on 88.5fm WMNF or listen to past episodes in the archive. If you’d like to show your support with a donation, head on over to this page and direct your donation to the Sustainable Living Show.

 

 

You may also like

Hotspot Famine, Dehumanizing Florida Laws

Violence in Haiti and war in Gaza, Palestine Territory is...

Despite record Tampa film fest attendance, filming in Florida faces hurdles

Listen: Hollywood came to Tampa last weekend through the 17th...

social media kids
With DeSantis’ signature, Florida law bans children under 14 from having social media accounts; a legal fight looms

“An unconstitutional law will protect exactly zero Floridians,” said Carl...

The Scoop color logo
The Scoop: Mon. March 25, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Discussion by college leaders about fostering diversity on campuses, and,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
“Hailing from the heartland of the Midwest and the yellow brick road leading to Oz, indie darlings Sweeping Promises deliver on the promises of the early post punks by creating a cacophony of angular sounds created from the DIY ethos (Punk-101). The dynamic duo of Lira Mundal (vocalist/bass) and Caufield Shnug (rythmn guitar) will take you back to the days of Television, Pere Ubu, Wire, This Heat and early pioneers Erase Errata. (And since Lira was a former pastry chef, maybe bring a few cookies along for the mystical journey!) Don’t miss their exciting display of power, punk, and passion at WMNF’S Tropical Heatwave 2024!” CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS –Mike Bagley, WMNF Alternative Music Director & Host of BodyRock on 88.5 FM Huge thanks to Lime Cordiale for gracing the studios of WMNF 88.5 for the Morning Show with @camerondilley where they shared insights into their music, environmental initiatives, and more. This intimate interaction further underscored their commitment to engaging with fans on issues that transcend entertainment. Click Top button in LINKTREE for more! #Music #communityradio #wmnf We're taking you back to an awesome Retro #TBT Ft. the amazing Vanessa Collier and the Legendary JCs from back in December 13th of 2019. Who loves this band? Show this group some love by sharing your memories below! #wmnf #music It's that time again to dive into the vibes of WMNF TROPICAL HEATWAVE and get acquainted with the bands! 🎶 Today's Feature is a local favorite Selwyn Birchwood! “Birchwood combines deep blues, blazing psychedelic rock, rump-shaking funk, and Southern soul into a singularity that’s both personal and universal. His singing, guitar and lap steel work, and songwriting are the real, high-value deal and can raise any roof in the world.” WMNF News surveyed 1,963 likely Florida November 2024 general election voters from March 11-13, 2024. Among the things we found is that former President Donald Trump leads incumbent President Joe Biden in Florida, but by a smaller margin than some other polls. #news #wmnf #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Waking Hours
Player position: