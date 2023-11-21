Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The revived Tampa Urban League focuses on economic empowerment and equity

Posted on by Tom Scherberger
Share
Stanley Gray, president and CEO of the Urban League of Hillsborough Countyu
Stanley Gray, president and CEO of the Urban League of Hillsborough Countyu

Stanley Gray, president and CEO of the Urban League of Hillsborough County, said there’s no simple solution to the problems that led to a mass shooting last month in Ybor City. But parental responsibility for the actions of their children needs more attention, Gray said Tuesday on WMNF WaveMakers with Janet and Tom.

Whatever the city does to confront the underlying problems, it has to be fair and equitable, Gray said. Mayor Jane Castor and the Tampa City Council is considering a juvenile curfew, but that’s difficult to enforce and it would not be equitable to apply it only to Ybor City, he said. Such curfews often are enforced inequitably unfairly.

“What I would like to see is parents held accountable for their kids if your child is doing something wrong you should be held accountable because you’re the parent,” he said.

A 14-year-old was killed in the shooting and was found with a gun, and another 14 year old has been arrested and accused of having a gun.

It’s too easy to get a gun, Gray said. “We seem to be loosening up the laws,” he said. Florida now allows adults to have concealed guns without taking a gun safety course, he pointed out. “Now is the wrong time to be loosening up regulations when it comes to guns.”

Gray said the Urban League is focusing much of its efforts to help young people get good-paying jobs through apprentice programs but is struggling to find qualified participants. If you know anyone who would be interested, go to ULHC.org for more information.

Hear the entire conversation by clicking the link below, going to the WaveMakers archives or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.

Tags
,

You may also like

Bullard Family Foundation and Metropolitan Ministries host pop-up food drive

Since 2020, the Bullard Family Foundation has teamed up with...

LGBTQ Pride Parade
Personal pronouns targeted in workplaces

©2023 The News Service of Florida.  TALLAHASSEE — In what...

Ron DeSantis
DeSantis calls to defund UN amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire plea, faces criticism as popularity hits historic low

Listen: After the United Nations called for a ceasefire amid...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Tues., November 21, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Urban farming bill Rural areas are known for farming, but...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🌟 Giving Tuesday is almost here! 🤝 Embrace the spirit of generosity and shape a brighter future. Join the movement, and make a difference. Every donation, big or small, transforms lives. CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE! 🌍 #GivingTuesday #GiveForGood #donate #wmnf 🌟 This week, we're overflowing with gratitude for our incredible WMNF community! 💖 While our hosts, staff, board members, and volunteers shine bright, it's YOU, our foundation, that makes our mission possible. 🌈 As Thanksgiving nears, we cherish music, community, activism, and fun shared moments. 🎶 To our loyal listeners, your unwavering support through change fuels our passion. 🤝 Thank you for building a resilient community with us. 🌺 Let's keep growing our circle until our love envelops the world! 🌐 Here's to you and the boundless love that unites our WMNF family. 🥂💕 #community #wmnf #Thankful 🗓 Mark your calendars! 💯 #GivingTuesday is almost here and we need YOU to make it happen! 🤝 With your help, we can keep delivering news, music, and community every day. 🙌 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE! #SaveTheDate #GivingTuesday2020 #CommunityMatters Happy Throwback Thursday, party people! 🎉 Today's blast from the past is a Uke it Out favorite, & we're diving deep into the event archives. 🌟 Who do you think rocked it better - the one and only Sean Kinane or the fabulous Flee Courtney? 🕺💃 Drop your votes in the comments and don't forget to grab your tickets to this year's UKE IT OUT event!!! 🤔👇 CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #ThrowbackThursday #EventExtravaganza #MemoriesInTheMaking Thank you to our incredible food donors! 🙏 Your contributions make our events truly special! 🎉 We are so grateful for your support! 💗 Please show these businesses some love! 💞 #FoodDonations #SupportLocal #Grateful 🙌 @bavarospizza @cabotcreamery @cafehey @cosmic_savories Crystal Bay Cafe @decosmomarket @ellasfolkartcafe Herp Hobby Shop @ketchies_yaad @mr.dunderbaksbrewpub @motherkombucha @newworldtampa @newyorknewyorkpizza Olde Heights Bistro Petra Middle Eastern Restaurant @smoothieking Thuy Nguyen Cafe