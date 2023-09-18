USF, New College of Florida, UF and FSU drop in college rankings; FAMU moves into top 100

Share this:

The University of Florida, Florida State University and the University of South Florida dropped in U.S News and World Report’s new rankings of public universities, while other Florida universities got improved grades.

The high-profile annual rankings are based on numerous factors, such as graduation rates, retention of first-year students, financial resources for students and class sizes.

The University of Florida was No. 6 in this year’s public university rankings, a drop from its No. 5 spot last year.

It shared the No. 6 ranking with the University of California, Davis and the University of California, San Diego.

Florida State, meanwhile, fell from No. 19 to No. 23 this year and was tied with the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and William & Mary University in Virginia.

The University of South Florida also slipped, clocking in at No. 45 on the list of public universities after being No. 42 last year.

Meanwhile, other Florida universities advanced in the rankings. Florida International University and the University of Central Florida were tied for the No. 64 spot.

The University of Central Florida maintained its ranking from last year, while Florida International climbed eight spots. Florida A&M University moved into the top 100 public schools, hitting No. 91 on the U.S. News and World Report list.

Despite some schools dropping in the rankings, the state university system’s Board of Governors touted having six schools in the top 100.

The Board of Governors also highlighted what are known as Florida’s “preeminent” universities — the University of Florida, Florida State and the University of South Florida.

The distinction comes with a funding boost.

“Due to the Florida Legislature recognizing and reinvesting $100 million during the 2023 session, these universities can further their scientific research through discovery and scholarship,” the board said in a news release.

Meanwhile, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that New College of Florida plummeted in its national ranking, dropping “24 spots in U.S. News and World Report’s ranking of liberal arts schools, into a tie for 100th.”

And New College is now “ranked No. 6 among the top public liberal arts colleges in the U.S., down from No. 5 in 2022.”

©2023 The News Service of Florida