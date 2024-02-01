Vacation rentals could face preemption with newly passed state Senate bill

Aerial view of development in Kissimmee, Florida and suburban sprawl. By Javier Art Photography via iStock for WMNF News.

Vacation rentals could soon be under statewide regulation. A bill passed in the Senate Thursday would give the state more power over regulating the properties.

The bill requires property owners to pay certain fees, designate someone to respond to complaints or emergencies, and more. It would also allow local governments to suspend vacation rentals for violations.

Pinellas County Republican Senator Nick DiCeglie is a sponsor of the bill.

“I’m not convinced that these different local ordinances that are different throughout every jurisdiction is working. I don’t think they’re working in Indian Rocks Beach. You know what’s working in Indian Rocks Beach? Litigation.”

Democratic Senator Tina Polsky voted against the bill. She said ordinances that may make sense in highly populated counties might not make sense for more rural areas.

“How do you ever come up with the right balance in a state this size? You can’t and so that’s why, like so many other things, you shouldn’t preempt local government.”

The bill passed in the Senate 27-13.