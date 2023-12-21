Donate Now!
Veterinarians could use telehealth under bills in the Florida Legislature

Posted on
dog in a dress
Even dogs got in the spirit at an LGBTQ Pride event in Gulfport, FL. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (June 1, 2023).

©2023 The News Service of Florida

Republican lawmakers have filed proposals that would allow veterinarians to use telehealth in treating animals.

Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, filed a Senate version of the proposal (SB 1040) on Wednesday, after Rep. Sam Killebrew, R-Winter Haven, and Rep. James Buchanan, R-Osprey, filed an identical bill (HB 849) last week.

The proposals are filed for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start Jan. 9.

Physicians have increasingly used telehealth in recent years to treat patients.

The veterinary bills are dubbed the “Providing Equity in Telehealth Services Act” and set guidelines for veterinarians.

As an example, they say if a “veterinarian practicing telehealth conducts a patient evaluation sufficient to diagnose and treat the patient, the veterinarian is not required to research a patient’s medical history or conduct a physical examination of the patient before using veterinary telehealth to provide a veterinary health care service to the patient.”

