Video: Kiteboarder is in critical condition after striking the St. Pete Pier

St. Pete Pier, as seen from the Cross Bay Ferry. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News

A man is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after he struck the St. Pete Pier while kiteboarding Friday.

A news release from St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said that at about 11:15 a.m. Friday paramedics responded to the Pier and stabilized and treated an “injured adult male.” He was taken to nearby Orlando Health Bayfront and was in critical but stable condition.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue “urges water sports enthusiasts to take caution when participating in a water sport during extreme weather. Do not take unnecessary risks, and please follow safety recommendations from weather experts.”

Below is a video provided by St. Petersburg Fire Rescue that “shows the kiteboarder striking the side of the pier. Video obtained from an unnamed bystander.” Warning, the video depicts injury.