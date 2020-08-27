Water quality advisories at Pasco County’s Robert J. Strickland Beach and Gulf Harbors Beach

Share this:

The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County announced Wednesday that two of its beaches are under a water quality advisory. Based on water sampling done on Monday (24 August 2020), Robert J. Strickland Beach and Gulf Harbors Beach were issued a water quality advisory “based upon criteria for evaluating the presence of enterococci (intestinal bacteria) as established by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).”

From March through October the Departement of Health’s Florida Healthy Beaches program tests water samples every two weeks to monitor coastal beach water.

The next sampling will be 31 August.

These beaches do not have advisories in effect: Brasher Park Beach, Robert K. Rees Park Beach or Anclote River Park Beach.

The full press release is below:

PASCO COUNTY COASTAL BEACH MONITORING RESULTS 08/24/2020

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County

(DOH-Pasco) has issued a water quality advisory for Robert J. Strickland Beach and Gulf Harbors Beach as a result of a water sampling done on Aug. 24, 2020.

This advisory is based upon criteria for evaluating the presence of enterococci (intestinal bacteria) as established by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). There are no advisories in effect at this time for Brasher Park Beach, Robert K. Rees Park Beach or Anclote River Park Beach.

The Department of Health’s Florida Healthy Beaches Program monitors coastal beach water by testing marine water samples every two weeks from March through October in Pasco County. The purpose of this program is to determine whether Florida has significant coastal beach water quality problems.

DOH-Pasco analyzes coastal beach water samples for enterococci, which normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals. This type of bacteria is considered a potential risk because it may cause human disease, infections or rashes. The presence of enterococci is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water runoff, pets and wildlife and human sewage.

The EPA threshold for the presence of enterococci is no more than 70 colony-forming units of per 100 milliliters of marine water. The next expected sampling date is Aug. 31, 2020.

If you have any questions, please contact the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County Environmental Health Services division at 727-841-4425 option 3.

For more information on the Florida Healthy Beaches Program, please visit the Florida Department of Health Beach Water Quality webpage at https://nam11.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.floridahealth.gov%2Fenvironmental-health%2Fbeach-water-quality%2Findex.html&data=02%7C01%7CSean%40wmnf.org%7C874faca857b444f111a208d849bd93de%7Ceff8000820724c42b3fe736c3260d23f%7C0%7C0%7C637340425870322752&sdata=JJaiRk2zvPyxPTEHmMG3LW6dD4siEJfLX5fO7BVY%2F3k%3D&reserved=0.