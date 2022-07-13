WaveMakers: Brad Miller on PSTA’s new SunRunner service

Share this:

The Tampa Bay region’s first-ever bus rapid transit is set to begin service on October 21. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s SunRunner will connect downtown St. Petersburg to the county’s Gulf coast beaches.

Bus Rapid Transit operates much like a train, with dedicated lanes and minimal stops, but it runs on rubber wheels without a track.

PSTA CEO Brad Miller joined WaveMakers hosts Janet and Tom Scherberger on July 12 to talk about the years-long planning effort and the economic impact the planned route is already having on St. Petersburg.

You can listen to the entire interview here or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.

The SunRunner will operate in its own lane for most of its 10.5 mile route, allowing the bus to avoid car traffic and travel quickly. Just like a train, it will have level board platforms. It will include 30 stations with buses running every 15 minutes during the day and every 30 minutes in the evening. The SunRunner will be free for riders during the first six months of service.