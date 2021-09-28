WaveMakers on Midpoint: Dr. Nashid Madyun, Executive Director of Florida Humanities

Share this:

This week, a special WaveMakers edition of MidPoint, where we go deep with someone who’s making a difference in the Tampa Bay region. Our guest, Dr. Nashid Madyun, the new executive director of the non-profit Florida Humanities. Madyun previously served as the founding director of the Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis and director of the Black Archives Research Center and Museum at FAMU, where he presided over one of the largest collections of African American history and culture in the Southeast.

