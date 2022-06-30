WaveMakers: Reporter Windy March on the mid-term elections

Share this:

The mid-term elections are coming up and the stakes are incredibly high, with Democrats hoping to hold onto their majority in Congress and Republicans aiming to take control of both chambers. Florida will play a pivotal role in those elections. Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed through new Congressional maps for the state that all but guarantees adding four new Republicans to the U.S. House of Representatives during the mid-term elections. Will the Supreme Court decision on Roe V. Wade make a difference in how people vote? Will the Jan. 6 hearings make a difference? Long-time political reporter William March joined WaveMakers on June 28 to break it all down.

Listen to the entire show here or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.