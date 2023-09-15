‘We can’t sit and do nothing’: Despite challenges Floridians are are still fighting for access to health care

Share this:

Allison Holmes says there are more than 22,000 on a waitlist for Florida’s home-and community-based Medicaid waiver program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She and her son JJ were at a legislative meeting in Tampa last Tuesday, where constituents faced state lawmakers and called on several members to do more in the field of health care access, according to the Florida Phoenix.

Holmes and Scott Darius, Executive Director Florida Voices For Health, join The Skinny on WMNF-Tampa 88.5-FM to talk about the troubles Floridians face in their fight to access health care.

Despite her 16-and-a-half-year battle for JJ’s health care, Holmes told WMNF that, “We can’t sit and do nothing.”

“There’s momentum on the ground,” Darius added. “That’s what gives me hope at the end of the day.”

Listen to the show via wmnf.org.