Where to fill sandbags ahead of Tropical Storm Fred

Tropical Storm Fred appears to be heading toward the Gulf of Mexico and along the west coast of Florida, approaching the Tampa Bay area over the weekend.

In preparation for the storm, some counties will allow residents to fill sandbags. We’ll update this list as more information becomes available.

Hernando County sandbags

A “limited supply of sand and sandbags will be available beginning Thursday, August 12, 2021 from

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the following locations. This self-serve sandbag site will remain open until further notice. Please bring your own shovel.”

Linda Pedersen Park 6300 Shoal Line Blvd. Spring Hill, FL 34609

Anderson Snow Park 1360 Anderson Snow Rd. Spring Hill, FL 34609

Ridge Manor Community Center 34240 Cortez Blvd. Ridge Manor, FL 33523

Here are tips from Hernando County on “how to properly fill and stack your sandbags”

“Fill bags one-half to two-thirds of the way full

Over-filled bags will result in a leaky sandbag wall

Stack sandbags so that the seams between the bags are staggered

Tuck the top of each bag under to ensure that that bag is sealed by its own weight”

For the latest Hernando conditions and a complete list of news alerts go to the Hernando County Government’s Office of Emergency Management‘s website.

You can get Hernando weather alerts here. Facebook or Twitter @HernandoCoGov

City of Temple Terrace sandbags

“In anticipation of Tropical Depression Fred, which is forecast to slowly strengthen tomorrow [Friday] and Saturday, the City of Temple Terrace is making sandbags available for City residents today until 6pm and again on Friday from 8am to 5pm. (Distribution will continue Saturday morning if necessary.)

“The sandbag stations are located at the Sports Complex at 10369 US Highway 301. Sandbags from this distribution point are reserved for residents of Temple Terrace, who must show a valid ID or recent utility bill that includes a City address. The station will be self-service with bags, shovels and sand provided. Assistance is available for the elderly or persons with disabilities. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle.

“Should the storm dissipate, residents can save unused sandbags for the duration of the current Hurricane season. Sandbags can be disposed of by dumping the sand in your yard (not in a drain) and throwing the empty bag in the trash.

More information on hurricane prep and useful links can be found here.