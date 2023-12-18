White Nationalism, Black Nationalism: Racializing Antisemitism

White racist tropes, lies and intimidation have been the political currency of white nationalism. However, Black nationalist employ anti-Jewish tropes mimicking white nationalism.

in the 1960s Black activists began to see the Arab-Israeli conflict through a racial lens, and saw both themselves and Palestinians being oppressed by “white” Jews.

Pollack – author of the 2013 book “Racializing Antisemitism: Black militants, Jews, and Israel, 1950-present” contends.

The culture war in the U.S. being transmitted around the world has unearth the past for the political expediency of fascist leaders and their parties.

The conscious callers help put these times in perspective as we end 2023 and head into another election year in 2024. We are bringing voices together in a fight against political apathy.

Community Speaks WMNF TAMPA