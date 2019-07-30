Why do pilot whales strand? We ask experts

Share this:

On Monday, five pilot whales became stranded in shallow water off Redington Beach in Pinellas County. After a day-long rescue effort, three of the whales were released back into deeper water and two were taken to a nearby rehabilitation facility.

In an email on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Clearwater Marine Aquarium told WMNF that both of the whales in rehabilitation “are doing well and we expect a soon release.”

To find out what causes these mass strandings of whales, WMNF interviewed Darlene Ketten, a senior research scientist at Boston University and at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. Part of her research involves pathologies associated with whale strandings.

Jaclyn Lopez, the Florida director of the Center for Biological Diversity, says:

“Historically, whales have stranded themselves due largely to disorientation. As you note, we don’t really always know what the cause is. In this case, no information has been released with the suspected cause. But disorientation could be due to navigation errors. “So, for example in the Gulf of Mexico we have military activities going on in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We also have some oil and gas exploration. We have vessel traffic. Other causes of disorientation can include infection or illness.”

Here are more responses from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium to WMNF’s questions:

Were the five pilot whales all females or calves?

“Will not be confirmed until later today on the two in care. Do not know for the three released.”

Do you have thoughts on why the five stranded?

“Many possibilities but nothing confirmed. Sickness, underwater noise, loss of the social group leader are all possibilities.”

Is there anything about summertime that might make strandings more likely? For example, anything about the behavior of the prey species?

“No clear seasonality issue here.”

Do you know of any sound disturbances in the area, for example ship noises or sonar?

“We are not aware of any of this but we are always concerned about underwater sound levels. This can be a contributing factor to a cetacean stranding.”

