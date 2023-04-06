Dedicated to Diversity: Accolades roll in for WMNF’s diverse programming

Share this:

Three WMNF programs were recognized in March 2023 for excellence in diverse programming.

“We are SO proud of the folks from The Big Gay Radio Show, Surly Voices, and WMNF with DJ Spaceship for representing WMNF in such amazing ways for Tampa Bay”, said Program Director Sam Hval. “This is what community radio is all about. Big congratulations!”

The Big Gay Radio Show hosts Chris Gorman, Esme Russell, and Bryan Hinkson won Watermark Media’s 2023 WAVE Award for earning top honors as Tampa Bay’s 1st Place Favorite Radio Show/Podcast. The hosts were featured on the cover of Watermark Tampa Bay’s March 10 print edition. Plus, Chris Gorman won first place in the Tampa Bay’s Favorite Local Activist category. The Watermark Awards for Variety and Excellence (WAVEs) are nominated and voted on by readers for best representing LBGTQ values in their activism, service, and entertainment. Listen live to The Big Gay Radio Show on WMNF Thursdays from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m. ET.

The Surly Voices podcast with hosts Amina Spahić, Donna L. Davis, and Liz Lanier ranked No. 5 on Feedspot’s 20 Best Intersectional Feminist Podcasts in 2023. Feedspot.com is a web-based online content aggregator that ranked the Surly Voices based on “traffic, social media followers & freshness.” Surly Voices is the Listen live to Surly Voices as they “smash the patriarchy one show at a time” on Thursdays, from 10 to 11 a.m. ET, or you can listen to the podcast anytime on iTunes, Spotify or TuneIn,

Greg Bowers, a.k.a., DJ Spaceship, host of WMNF with DJ Spaceship, was profiled and featured on the cover of the March 16 issue of Creative Loafing Tampa Bay. DJ Spaceship is the first Black host of a weekday drive-time morning show on WMNF. The article details Spaceship’s path from Tampa youth to his career as a nationally sought DJ. You can listen to WMNF with DJ Spaceship on Monday mornings from 6 to 9 a.m. ET.